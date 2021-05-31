The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 554,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.87 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

