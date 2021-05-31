The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

ALNY opened at $141.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

