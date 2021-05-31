The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,606 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.55. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

