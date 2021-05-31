The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,702 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $69.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

