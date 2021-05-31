The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

