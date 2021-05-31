The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,707 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $261.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day moving average is $259.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.95 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

