The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 644 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $43,980,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $198.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

