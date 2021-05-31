The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,555 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.43 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

