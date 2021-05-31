The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $225.21 million and $35.98 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $939.13 or 0.02549896 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

