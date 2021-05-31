The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.53. 53,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.