The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of The Shyft Group worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. 6,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.