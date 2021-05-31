The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.90.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.48.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

