The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.48.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$87.07 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

