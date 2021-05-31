The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.40.

TSE:TD traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$86.33. 1,254,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.48. The firm has a market cap of C$157.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

