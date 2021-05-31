Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.