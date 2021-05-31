Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.