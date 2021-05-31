Thisoption (TONS) Price Up 369.9% Over Last Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 493.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 369.9% higher against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1.27 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

