Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

