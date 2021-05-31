THORChain Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $129.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

