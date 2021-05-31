thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,711.7 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

