thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,711.7 days.
TYEKF stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About thyssenkrupp
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.