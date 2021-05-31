Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

