TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $958,062.60

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $958,062.60 and approximately $12.35 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.99 or 0.01274222 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

