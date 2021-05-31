Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Approximately 121,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 207,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £200.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

