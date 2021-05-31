Tornado Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Tornado has a market cap of $321,831.63 and $309,157.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $53.64 or 0.00149506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

