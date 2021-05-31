Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.68.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.70. 475,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$30.45.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6459059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.