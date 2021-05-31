Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Tower Semiconductor worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.47. 337,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

