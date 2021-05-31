TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,704,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 29th total of 1,938,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 386.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $16.01 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRSWF. Raymond James dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.