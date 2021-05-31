TravelNote Achieves Market Cap of $11,921.91 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. TravelNote has a market cap of $11,921.91 and approximately $323.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00303077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00193110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.00958535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

