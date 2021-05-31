Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 29th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:TREB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,158. Trebia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.