Trias (TRY) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars.

