Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Down 10.6%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 117,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 95,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The company has a market cap of C$35.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

