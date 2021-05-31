Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz Purchases 200,000 Shares

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,941,982.08.

Brad Horwitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Brad Horwitz acquired 119,900 shares of Trilogy International Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,307.56.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock remained flat at $C$1.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

