TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,715. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

