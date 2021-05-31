TROY Reaches Market Cap of $89.27 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, TROY has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $89.27 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

