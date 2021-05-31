Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZS. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of ZS opened at $194.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

