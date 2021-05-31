TrumpCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,271.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $471,983.52 and $3,271.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00075076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00277718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008722 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

