TurtleNetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

