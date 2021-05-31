Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,768 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Progyny makes up approximately 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Progyny worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.05 on Monday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,906,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

