Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,346 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Element Solutions worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 1,009,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

