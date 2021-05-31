Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,598 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.23. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,605. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

