Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,217 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cavco Industries worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,209. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

