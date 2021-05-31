Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,674 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Commvault Systems worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

CVLT stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.01, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

