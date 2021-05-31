Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,839 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up about 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of The Shyft Group worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

