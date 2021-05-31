Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,148 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock worth $3,021,179 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

