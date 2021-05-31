Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,911 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $31,660,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,275. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.