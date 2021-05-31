Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.24. 36,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.95 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

