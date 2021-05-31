Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,565. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

