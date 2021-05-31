Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions comprises 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Viavi Solutions worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. 2,010,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,745. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $2,221,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

