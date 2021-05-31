Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. CACI International accounts for 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CACI International worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,874. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.91.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

