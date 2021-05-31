Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,503 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Onto Innovation worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $71.77. 318,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

